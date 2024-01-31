wrestling / News
Larry David Says He Stopped Watching Wrestling When He Found Out It Was ‘Fixed’
January 31, 2024
In an interview with The Bill Simmons Podcast (via Fightful), TV icon Larry David revealed he used to watch wrestling, but stopped when he found out it was “fixed.” Here are highlights
On when he watched wrestling “Yeah, I watched when I was a kid, too. Then I realized it was fixed and I stopped watching.”
On some fans: “It’s so stupid. You’re watching this thing…yeah, you know it’s fixed, but the people who are there, they think it’s real. No, they do. Are you kidding? They go crazy. They wouldn’t go crazy if they thought that it was real.”
On if he’ll watch the six-part Vince McMahon docuseries: “I’ll watch the first one.”
