Lars Sullivan Set For First Post-WWE Appearance, Launches Cameo Account

April 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lars Sullivan Smackdown

Lars Sullivan’s first appearance since his WWE release is set for next month. The Wrestling Universe Store has announced that Sullivan will appear for a signing and in-store meet & greet at their location in Queens, New York on May 8th from 12 – 2 PM.

Sullivan was released from WWE in Janaury, though it was not announced. He had reportedly no-showed some WWE tapings before he was let go.

The WWE alum has also started a Cameo account under his real name Dylan Miley. Video requests are $40 and Direct Messages are $9.99. No word on whether DMs come with requisite requests for booty pics.

