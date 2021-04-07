Lars Sullivan Set For First Post-WWE Appearance, Launches Cameo Account

Lars Sullivan’s first appearance since his WWE release is set for next month. The Wrestling Universe Store has announced that Sullivan will appear for a signing and in-store meet & greet at their location in Queens, New York on May 8th from 12 – 2 PM.

Sullivan was released from WWE in Janaury, though it was not announced. He had reportedly no-showed some WWE tapings before he was let go.

The WWE alum has also started a Cameo account under his real name Dylan Miley. Video requests are $40 and Direct Messages are $9.99. No word on whether DMs come with requisite requests for booty pics.