Lars Sullivan Reportedly Gone From WWE

Lars Sullivan’s WWE run is over, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that they’ve confirmed with WWE officials that Sullivan is no longer employed by WWE. The site notes that he was quietly released last month.

The release marks the end of a troubled run in the company for Sullivan, real name Dylan Miley. After signing with the company in 2013, Sullivan made his debut in May of 2017 on NXT, being in tag matches where he would attack his partner before having several singles squash matches. He defeated Kassius Ohno in at NXT Takeover: WarGames in November of that year. His run in NXT continued until the next November, when he was included in vignettes promoting his main roster debut. However, his planned debut in January of 2019 on Raw was cut after he reportedly had an anxiety attack and he did not debut on the main roster until the Raw after WrestleMania of that year, when he attacked Kurt Angle following Angle’s retirement the night before.

Sullivan began attacking members of the Raw roster, but he was pulled from TV after several racist and homophobic remarks he made on an online bodybuilding forum dating back to 2012 surfaced, including shots at the New Day’s gimmick and more. Sullivan was fined $100,000 for the comments, and apologized for them. He then suffered a knee injury a month later that kept him out of action for all of 2019.

Sullivan didn’t return until October of last year when he attacked Jeff Hardy, Riddle and The Miz. The angle didn’t go anywhere and he disappeared from TV again right after.