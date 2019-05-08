wrestling / News
Big E Responds to Past Online Comments by Lars Sullivan, Says Many in WWE Are Aware
– WWE Superstar Big E was asked about past comments Lars Sullivan made on an online body building forum. A fan linked a Squared Circle subreddit thread that compiled various screenshots of the past comments Sullivan has made, and Big E responded on Twitter, which you can see below.
Some of these posts date back to 2012. They include many prejudicial comments regarding race and social issues. The reddit thread that compiled his past comments is available HERE. It appears in August 2012, Lars Sullivan allegedly wrote on his Bodybuilding.com forum account, “On the flip side I will ask what are Kofi and R Truth supposed to be? A PG black panther stable? I always wondered why they had to team up two black guys. Both those guys look like they could be in a prison black gang.”
According to Big E, “many” in WWE are aware of Sullivan making these comments. He wrote, “Many are aware. If true, he has to bear the albatross of being a bigot & working in a company that is now filled with minorities.”
— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 8, 2019
