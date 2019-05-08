wrestling / News
WWE News: Lars Sullivan Attacks Matt Hardy and R-Truth Again, IIconics Want to Rename Wild Card Rule
May 7, 2019 | Posted by
– Lars Sullivan’s hate-on for Matt Hardy and R-Truth continues. Sullivan appeared during a backstage interview with Hardy and Truth, and attacked Truth. Hardy tried to fight back, only to have Sullivan beat them both down:
– The IIconics appeared during a Smackdown commercial break for the live crowd, saying that the new Wild Card rule should be named after them as they can cross brands anyway as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions:
More Trending Stories
- Rhyno on His Plan to Leave WWE After His Contract Expires in July, Says He Turned Down Bigger Contract Because He Didn’t Want to Stay Home
- Bruce Prichard on Eddie Guerrero Having a Nasty Blade Job at Judgement Day 2004, Says Vince McMahon Hated It
- Jim Ross Reflects on Smoking Weed with Bobby Heenan in WWE, They Used ‘Chocolate Cake’ as Their Code Word for Pot
- Davey Boy Smith Jr Thought Bret Hart’s Hall of Fame Attacker Could Have Been Enzo Amore