WWE News: Lars Sullivan Attacks Matt Hardy and R-Truth Again, IIconics Want to Rename Wild Card Rule

May 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Lars Sullivan’s hate-on for Matt Hardy and R-Truth continues. Sullivan appeared during a backstage interview with Hardy and Truth, and attacked Truth. Hardy tried to fight back, only to have Sullivan beat them both down:

– The IIconics appeared during a Smackdown commercial break for the live crowd, saying that the new Wild Card rule should be named after them as they can cross brands anyway as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions:

