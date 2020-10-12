Lars Sullivan Accused Of Making Inappropriate Comments to Instagram Yoga Instructor Online

Lars Sullivan made his WWE return on Friday Night Smackdown and will be a part of the draft pool for tonight’s episode of RAW. However, it seems he can’t stay away from controversy. A thread popped up on Reddit last night in which a man accused Sullivan of making inappropriate comments to his wife and asking for inappropriate photos.

Annika Naidoo-Fuge, who sells yoga instruction online, allegedly had a conversation with Sullivan on Instagram which eventually got lewd. He allegedly commented on how much he loved her legs and then asked if she had any “booty photos.”

Naidoo-Fuge then confirmed the story when talking to Bodyslam.net. She also sent along screenshots of conversations she’s had with him that frequently became inappropriate. You can see those below, courtesy of Bodyslam.

Sullivan’s return came after an extended hiatus due to a knee injury. He’s no stranger to offending people online, as it came out last year that he had made several racist and homophobic comments online.