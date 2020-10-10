Lars Sullivan Returns on Smackdown, Added to Raw Draft Pool (Pics, Video)

Lars Sullivan made his return to WWE television for the first time since June of last year, attacking Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy on Smackdown. On tonight’s show, Sullivan came out and attacked Riddle and Hardy after they defeated THe Miz and John Morrison. You can see pics and video from the segment below.

Sullivan made his main roster debut in April of 2019, attacking Kurt Angle. He proceeded to attack multiple WWE stars over a period of weeks, including the Hardys, and had three matches with Lucha House Party. That time period was marred when old comments of his resurfaced that were racist and homophobic in nature. He ended up off TV after he suffered a knee injury that required surgery. It was reported in August that he was training for a comeback.

After Sullivan’s appearance, Stephanie McMahon came out and said Sullivan would be added to the Raw draft pool.