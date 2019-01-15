WWE News: Lio Rush Officially Dubs The Misunderstood Era for Lashley, Eric Young Says the WWE Universe Wants Him Confined, and Fan Poll on NXT Call Ups

– As previously reported, Bobby Lashley defeated Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match on last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw to capture the WWE Intercontinental title. After the match, WWE released a backstage interview with Lashley and Lio Rush to talk about his victory.

Lashley stated on his win, “10 years. 10 years and I’m back. I think this is a lot of misunderstanding going around here because of what I did. I got Lio here, we came up with a plan and we executed. And now look where we’re at.” Lio Rush then dubbed this era officially as The Misunderstood Era for Lashley. You can check out that video below.

– Last night, Eric Young shared a video on his Instagram page with him cutting a cryptic promo. You can check out a video and some highlights from the promo below:

“This is me in a cage. Now this cage is where the WWE Universe wants me. hey want me confined. They want me quiet, they want me muzzled, they want me to not be a threat. The sickness is everywhere, the sickness has got a hold of everyone and everything, from upper management to the top to the bottom, the WWE Universe is scared. They’re scared to hear the truth. They’ve got me in this cage because they don’t want you hearing my words, they don’t want you to feel my message. You see, the problem with a cage like this is there are holes. There are holes and the truth will come through.”

– WWE has a new fan poll up asking the WWE Universe which Superstar they were most excited about seeing on this week’s Raw. EC3 currently leads the poll at 43 percent, 37 percent voted for Nikki Cross, 11 percent for Heavy Machinery, and nine percent for Lacey Evans.