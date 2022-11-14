wrestling / News
Last Knockout Standing Match Set For Impact Wrestling Over Drive
Impact Wrestling has announced a Last Knockout Standing match for the Knockouts title at Over Drive on November 18. Champion Jordynne Grace will defend against Masha Slamovich. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Last Knockout Standing for Impact Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Masha Slamovich
* Impact World Tag Team Championship: Heath & Rhino (c) vs. The Major Players
* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Death Dollz (c) vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans
* Impact X Division Championship Tournament Finals: Trey Miguel vs. TBD
* Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Moose
* Mickie James vs. Taylor Wilde
