Last Knockout Standing Match Set For Impact Wrestling Over Drive

Impact Wrestling has announced a Last Knockout Standing match for the Knockouts title at Over Drive on November 18. Champion Jordynne Grace will defend against Masha Slamovich. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Last Knockout Standing for Impact Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Masha Slamovich

* Impact World Tag Team Championship: Heath & Rhino (c) vs. The Major Players

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Death Dollz (c) vs. Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans

* Impact X Division Championship Tournament Finals: Trey Miguel vs. TBD

* Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Moose

* Mickie James vs. Taylor Wilde