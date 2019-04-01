UPDATED: Last Week Tonight WWE Segment Gets Mainstream Coverage, More Wrestlers Respond

UPDATE: And now CM Punk has reacted on Twitter to being mentioned during the Last Week Tonight segment that took shots at WWE for not taking care of its wrestlers. He wrote:

Quotes from Punk’s appearance on the Art of Wrestling podcast were featured on the show, particularly where he mentioned being given Z-packs by WWE medical to the point that he defecated himself on an episode of Smackdown. He later tweeted about having “shit his britches”, but WWE requested he take it down.

Original: Last night, Last Week Tonight host John Oliver took a closer look at WWE and its treatment of talent, including a lack of healthcare. The majority of the segment focused on the classification of talent as “independent contractors.” The story has been picked up by mainstream websites such as Deadline, The Huffington Post, Time, Newsweek, The Hollywood Reporter and more.

Other wrestlers have also responded, which you can see below.

I guess if they induct a Celebrity into the WWE HOF this year it won’t be @iamjohnoliver 😳 pic.twitter.com/Fmop7NXmno — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 1, 2019

. @LastWeekTonight piece shined a light on just how little power wrestlers have had over their terms of ‘employment’ in an industry with little to no competition or regulation. Sobering reminder that you can be our biggest advocates with how you spend your money and time. — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) April 1, 2019

and to clarify, I'm not trying to encourage "this company's bad, this company's good" mud slinging or nit picking. just encouraging folks to support alternatives since the competition for your interest will create positive outcomes for wrestlers across the board. — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) April 1, 2019