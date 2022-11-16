Last Week’s Episode of Tales From the Territories Draws 74,000 Viewers

– Wrestlenomics (via Fightful) reports that the November 8 edition of VICE TV’s Tales of the Territories averaged 74,000 viewers and a 0.02 rating in the P18-49 key demo.

The show drew about 28,000 viewers in the key demo. The November 8 episode featured Polynesian Pro Wrestling in Hawaii. The overall audience increased from the fifth episode on Stampede Wrestling, which drew 34,000 viewers.