Latest Being the Elite Looks at Elite’s Space Jam Entrance, Win Over Dark Order (Recap)

This week’s Being the Elite is online, and features a look at the Elite’s big Space Jam-inspired entrance for their five-on-five tag match last week. You can see the full video below, plus a recap:

* We start with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks commiserating after winning their 10-man tag team match on AEW Fight For the Fallen. Matt praises Nick for the “perfect slam dunk” on his birthday, which Nick actually missed. Omega says he feels like they should be happier than they are, and they consider why before they settle on Omega not shaving his facial hair. But Nick disagrees, saying that they took something away from the fans and business in the Dark Order’s title shots at AEW All Out. Omega says they took it from the table and asks if there’s a head of the table? When the Bucks say no, he says they’re in trouble. Omega says maybe that’s why he feels empty, and asks if they feel bad? They all look at the camera and say “Nope! Not at all.”

TITLE SEQUENCE

* In the car, Nick asks Brandon Cutler why the Dark Order got on the show last week. Cutler comes clean and says that the stable blackmailed him and he had to do it. Nick says that as recompense, Cutler will have to help the Elite cheat to win and like it, which will allow him to continue putting the Dark Order on the show.

* We see Matt brushing his hair in the airport on a moving walkway, moving off into the distance and then suddenly walking back to star at the camera.

* After an Fast & Furious quote appears, we see Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy in a hotel room watching Wheeler Yuta’s match and giving him pretty basic tips.

* Leva Bates is in her room and answers the phone in Japanese. When no one answers, she hangs up. It’s Peter Avalon, who calls again and she says she knows it’s him because of called ID. He freaks out and hangs up. The TV turns on behind her and Peter calls back to tell her he hasn’t moved on. The phone hangs up and Leva walks away angry. When the TV turns back in, it’s Abadon.

* Ryan Nemeth makes a pitch for Dream Cream Xtreme. He pimps the cream and when his co-host tries to eat and then touch it, Nemeth warns him not to because it’s toxic as hell.

* We get clips backstage at Dynamite of the Elite with basketballs. Matt says that the Space Jam-style entrance cost $50,000 because of the license for the theme song. The whole thing was for Nick’s birthday. They talk about their various overpriced shoes and we see rehearsal of the entrance, as well as Nick practicing his dunk. We then see footage from Cutler of the actual entrance during the show as well as the clips from throughout the match (including Nick’s missed dunk), ending with the finish where Omega pinned Hangman Page.

