Latest on Carlito Pulling From Indie Dates, Has Talked With WWE
June 16, 2023 | Posted by
Carlito has pulled out of another indie show as rumors of his WWE return continue. As reported yesterday, the WWE alumnus has withdrawn from several bookings including ones promoted by Devon “Hannibal” Nicholson, and reportedly told promoters that he would be joining WWE.
According to Fightful Select, he has also withdrawn from an upcoming show in Lexington, Kentucky. The site has also confirmed that Carlito has been in discussions with WWE recently after making his (then) one-off return at WWE Backlash.
If Carlito were to return, he would be the company’s first main roster signee of the year. The company has reportedly been on a hiring freeze thus far.
