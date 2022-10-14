Latest Notes From WWE Performance Center, Including Status of NXT Star Tiffany Stratton and More

Fightful Select has several notes on talents training at the WWE Performance Center, including those currently wrestling on WWE NXT.

– Tiffany Stratton has been dealing with an injury, which is why she hasn’t been on TV in recent weeks.

– Gable Steveson is far enough along now that he’s working practice matches.

– Tryouts may be taking place again next month.

– There are currently no plans for Commander Azeez.

– Veer is not planned to show up on RAW any time soon.