Latest On Status of Superfan: The Story of Vladimir Documentary

A new report has an update (or a not-update, rather) on WWE’s Superfan – The Story of Vladimir documentary. As you may recall, WWE shelved the documentary, which was first announced in April of last year, back in November.

According to PWInsider, there has been “zero communication” from WWE to Vladimir in the last several months and there are still no plans to release the completed film. There is also no indication that this stance will change anytime soon.

In response to questions about whether the film is being delayed for a WrestleMania-timed release, the site reports that it’s not something they’ve had a long-term strategy for and there is not a current plan to promote the release that anyone is aware of.