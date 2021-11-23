Update On Status Of WWE Superfan Documentary, Note On Other Documentaries On Hold

As previously reported, it was noted by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that Superfan: The Story of Vladimir, a WWE documentary announced back in April, was currently on hold. Johnson has since shared an update on the documentary’s status.

According to Johnson, several sources inside WWE have stated that there are “zero current plans” for the documentary to be released.

Johnson notes that the last time WWE promoted it was at the September 11 edition of SmackDown, where it ran a video at Madison Square Garden highlighting future WWE Network programming. The documentary was not included in any promotional material for the WWE Network or Peacock at the recent Barclays Center events.

Additionally, the report states that the Lex Luger WWE Icons episode, a Ric Flair documentary that was slated to look back at his health issues from a few years ago, and a Money in the Bank documentary may have also been dropped, though there are no details on whether any of them could eventually be released.