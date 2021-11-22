wrestling / News
More On What Happened To The WWE Superfan Documentary
November 22, 2021 | Posted by
Back in April, WWE announced a new documentary called Superfan: The Story of Vladimir, but the documentary has yet to premiere. PWInsider reports that there’s still no word on when the documentary will get released as this time there is no plan for a debut on Peacock/WWE Network by the end of the year. The project is “just sitting there” even though it is complete and the post-production is finished.
There had been talks of WWE trying to create their own original documentaries to license to another party, possibly A&E, but there’s been no update on that. This documentary and similar projects are on hold. It was noted that some of the ending of Superfan will be ‘outdated’ if it doesn’t premiere by January 1.
