Latest on WWE Sale Including When It Might Happen and More

As previously reported, there’s been a huge shakeup in WWE, as Vince McMahon returned and was later made the Chairman of the Board. Three board members were replaced by McMahon, George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, while three others resigned, including Stephanie McMahon. It was stated that Vince is there to help facilitate a sale of the company. While it had been rumored that WWE was already sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, that has been denied by multiple, credible sources.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the Saudi PIF is still in the running, however, especially if it’s decided to take WWE private. However they are one of several companies that are currently looking to buy. While the Saudi PIF is still in the running, it would be far too early for any such deal to be finalized.

WWE is reportedly looking to sell by the middle of the year. WWE CEO Nick Khan was in Los Angeles this past week, attending the college football championship game. While there, he met with ‘heavy hitters’ about the idea of a sale. Those included Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger and ESPN CEO Jimmy Pitaro. It was noted that Endeavor, which owns UFC, is also ‘in the hunt’.