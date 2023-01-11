wrestling / News

Several Reports Deny Rumors of WWE Sale To Saudi Investment Fund

January 11, 2023
As previously reported, there are rumors circulating that WWE has been sold to the Saudi Investment Fund and would become a private company again. While reputable sources said the story was out there (but maintained it wasn’t confirmed), more sources have suggested the WWE has not been sold at this time.

Ariel Helwani wrote that there is currently no deal in place and WWE is still “exploring all options.” Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston spoke with a WWE source who denied the story and said it was “untrue”, while Jon Alba said he heard similar reports as Helwani. He added that a high-ranking WWE source told them it was ‘completely false’.

Obviously at this time, and we cannot stress this enough nothing is known for sure. Alba noted that it is unlikely a wrestling reporter would break the news on something like this, as this type of acquisition would be reported by something like the Wall Street Journal. The tweet from DAZN’s Steven Muehlhausen confirming the deal last night has since been deleted.

