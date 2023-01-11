Reports Allege WWE Sold to Saudi Investment Fund & Will Go Private

A new, as-yet-unconfirmed set of reports allege that WWE has been sold to the Saudi Investment Fund. Again, it must be noted that none of this is confirmed at this point. But a report by Cassidy Haynes at Bodyslam.net states that according to sources, WWE has been sold to the Saudi Investment Fund and the company would be going private under the new ownership.

The report goes along with a report by DAZN’s Steven Muehlhausen, which states:

“Sources: #WWE has been sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The company will go back to being private. Unknown if Vince McMahon will return to head of creative but it is expected by some people.”

The reports come after Stephanie McMahon announced on Tuesday that she was resigning from her positions on WWE, while WWE announced that Vince McMahon had been unanimously elected the Executive Chairman of the WWE Board of Directors.

It must also be noted that Sean Ross Sapp took to Twitter to state that WWE contacts “claimed to not know” anything about hints that had been circulating online regarding a WWE sale to the Investment Fund.

If the sale does happen and WWE goes private, it would end a period when WWE was a publicly-traded company that began in October of 1999. As more information comes in, we will continue to bring updates.

