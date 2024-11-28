wrestling / News

Latest Update On When Alexa Bliss Will Return to WWE

November 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Alexa Bliss WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that WWE is currently planning to bring Alexa Bliss back to television soon, after she has been out for nearly two years. Bliss, who last appeared for WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble, gave birth to a baby girl last November. Since then, she has also had a number of health issues, including skin cancer, preeclampsia, and multiple post-partum health issues. However, she noted in a recent Twitter post that she’s “all good now.”

WWE is reportedly planning to bring her back for Wrestlemania season, which could be as soon as the 2025 Royal Rumble, if not sooner. Either way, she is expected to be back after the holiday season. WWE is currently working on how and when she will be back.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Alexa Bliss, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading