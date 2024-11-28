Latest Update On When Alexa Bliss Will Return to WWE

PWInsider reports that WWE is currently planning to bring Alexa Bliss back to television soon, after she has been out for nearly two years. Bliss, who last appeared for WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble, gave birth to a baby girl last November. Since then, she has also had a number of health issues, including skin cancer, preeclampsia, and multiple post-partum health issues. However, she noted in a recent Twitter post that she’s “all good now.”

WWE is reportedly planning to bring her back for Wrestlemania season, which could be as soon as the 2025 Royal Rumble, if not sooner. Either way, she is expected to be back after the holiday season. WWE is currently working on how and when she will be back.

You’re right – recovering from skin cancer removal, pregnancy, preeclampsia, and postpartum health complications back to back to back really does comes across as “doesn’t care” 😂 — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 18, 2024