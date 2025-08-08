wrestling / News

Latest Update on PPV Buys For AEW All In: Texas

August 8, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Willow Nightingale AEW All In: Texas re-sign AEW Image Credit: AEW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on the PPV buys for AEW All In: Texas, nearly a month after the event went down on July 12 in Arlington at Globe Life Field. The original reported noted that the show had around 175,000 buys. A few weeks later, the late buys have increased the total to between 180,000 and 185,000.

However the final number ends up, it will likely be the third-highest buyrate in AEW history. All Out 2021 had 215,000 buys, while All In 2023 had 200,000 buys. All In: Texas would have to beat Revolution 2024, which had 180,000 buys. It’s already one of the higher buyrates of 2025, beating Double or Nothing (125,000) and Revolution (135,000).

