Lawsuit Related To Tammy Sytch’s Fatal Car Accident Settled

One of the lawsuits that came out of Tammy Sytch’s fatal DUI car accident has been settled. As previously reported, Jane Olivova was set to go to trial in a lawsuit against Geico after she was a passenger in another car involved in the April 2022 accident that resulted in Sytch being sentenced to 17 years in prison. PWInsider reports that Olivova had filed notice on June 19th indicating that the two sides had settled, and filed for voluntary dismissal. The case has not officially closed but merely needs the judge to sign off on it.

Olivova originally filed suit against Sytch, her then-fiance James Pente, and Geico. She amended the lawsuit in July of 2023 and only listed Geico as the defendant. She had been seeking over $50,000 in damages and the suit was set to go on trial on July 8th before the Circuit Court of Volusia County, Florida.

Sytch still faces a wrongful death lawsuit from the family of Julian Lasseter, who was killed in the accident. That trial is set to begin on October 2nd.