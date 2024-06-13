Trial Date Set For Lawsuit Against Tammy Sytch For Wrongful Death

The trial date for the wrongful death lawsuit against Tammy Sytch has been scheduled. PWInsider reports that the lawsuit, brought by Julian Lasseter’s estate against the WWE alumna, will begin on October 7th. Jury selection in the lawsuit, which is before The Circuit Court of the Sevenths Judicial Circuit in and for Volusia County, Florida, will start on October 2nd.

Sytch is being sued by the family of Lasseter, who was killed in the March 2022 accident that resulted in Sytch being convicted of DUI Manslaughter, causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property. The lawsuit seeks more than $30,000 in damages and accuses Sytch of being responsible for Lasseter’s death by operating her car while intoxicated.

Sytch was sentenced to 17 years in prison due to the criminal convictions. Her public defender has appealed the sentence, with no ruling by the court made on that appeal as of yet.