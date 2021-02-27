Lawyer for Kelly Klein Explains How ROH Lawsuit Also Argues Against Independent Contractor Classification

– As previously reported, former ROH wrestler Kelly Klein has filed a lawsuit against Ring of Honor and parent company Sinclair Broadcasting on alleged claims of discrimination, harassment, among other tings. Since the story broke, Klein’s lawyer, Stephen P. New, later issued a statement to Wrestlezone.com, noting that the lawsuit also claims that Klein is misclassified as an independent contractor, which has been a major talking point and point of contention as of late regarding the wrestling industry.

New commented: “The one thing the [wrestling news sites] are all missing is the misclassification allegations in the lawsuit as well. We are asking the court to strike down the independent contractor agreement in its entirety. This could be revolutionary for the entire industry if the federal judge rules in our favor. I’m excited to see how this will go.”

ROH released Kelly Klein in 2019, alleging breach of contract after she released emails between herself and ROH General Manager Greg Gilleland, and she accused ROH of not having a concussion protocol.