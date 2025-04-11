Layla Praises Michelle McCool Ahead Of WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

Layla is excited to see her LayCool partner Michelle McCool inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. McCool will be inducted into the Hall of Fame next Friday as part of the 2025 class, and Layla spoke with Busted Open Radio about the induction, confirming that she will be in attendance to support her longtime tag team partner.

“It’s an achievement for Michelle, 100%,” Layla said (per Wrestling Inc). “She deserves this on her own merit, her own career, even before LayCool was even a factor. So for me, I’m going to be there. It’s huge for me because I want to celebrate my best friend. I want to sit there. I want to enjoy her getting her moment.”

She continued, “Anything associated with Michelle, I know I’m going to be associated with her with LayCool always. That will always be something that her and I will share, a bond that will always be with us until the day we die, but to me, I want to be like, ‘Oh yes, Michelle, my partner, it’s my accomplishment,’ but I can’t do that. This is her accomplishment. This is on her own, standing on her own merit, and I’m just 100% proud of her, here to support her, and show her love.”

McCool is part of a Hall of Fame class that also includes Triple H, Lex Luger, The Natural Disasters, Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin from WrestleMania 13, and the Legacy Wing members of Dory Funk Sr., Kamala, and Ivan Koloff.