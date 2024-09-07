wrestling / News

Learning Tree Takes Out Tomohiro Ishii, Steals Orange Cassidy’s Backpack On AEW Collision

September 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho Orange Cassidy AEW Collision 9-6-24 Image Credit: AEW

The Learning Tree laid out Tomohiro Ishii and then stole Orange Cassidy’s backpack on this week’s AEW Collision. Friday’s show saw Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith take out Ishii with a chair wrapped around his head, as the group said his time had come to an end in AEW.

Later in the show, Jericho stole Cassidy’s backpack after Cassidy defeated Bryan Keith in a match that would have resulted in Cassidy paying $7,000 to Jericho had he lost. Cassidy uses the backpack to carry his title when he has one, and Jericho implied thar he would cut the backpack up if Cassidy didn’t pay up.

You can see clips from the segments below:

