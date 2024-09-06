Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here because it’s Friday night and you know what that means…AEW Collision? Well, when All Out is on Saturday night you gotta do what you gotta do, which is hold a TV show in the same arena the night before! Fortunately it’s in Chicago, so we know these fans will be excited for all the proceedings. We’ve also got a heck of a card tonight, so this should be a pretty good time!

Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness are our hosts, and we see how Adam “Hangman” Page burned down the childhood home of Swerve Strickland on Wednesday night. Tomorrow night’s card features a Lights Out Steel Cage match between the two men, and the cage is already hanging up in the rafters.

Earlier today, Marina Shafir & Jon Moxley arrived. Nigel tells us that a statement will be made. Tony tells us about a triple header of wrestling action tonight, and we see hype for various All Out matches & the matches we’ll see tonight that’ll set up All Out.

Continental Contenders Challenge: Lance Archer vs. Mark Briscoe: This is the first of three matches that will decide Okada’s challengers at All Out. Before I can dive too deep into that, Archer attacks Briscoe during his entrance. Lance introduces Mark to the barricade a couple of times, but Mark fights back with some chops. Mark gets tossed into the ring, and the match officially begins. A shoulderblock or two by Mark get nothing, a charge by Mark gets evaded and he ends up on the floor. Mark is already busted open, by the way. Of course he’s wearing a white top for the occasion. Archer tells the cameraman he’s coming for Okada. Lance whips Mark into the barricade again, and Aubrey Edwards goes outside to check on Mark. Mark evades a cannonball, heads back into the ring, and utilizes a chair for a tope con hilo on Archer! Mark chokes Lance with his shirt while we see a replay. A one count on Archer back in the ring. Mark tries to pick Archer up, that doesn’t work so Archer hits a power bomb instead. We go to picture in picture as Archer fires away on the downed Briscoe.