Lee Johnson Says Kenny Omega Is His Dream Opponent

Lee Johnson has named Kenny Omega as his dream opponent and the man who inspired him to get into wrestling. Johnson appeared on Ruthless Talk and during the conversation he named Omega and the retired Bryan Danielson as opponents that he is keen to face. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his dream opponent: “The answer’s always going to be Kenny Omega. Kenny is the reason I started wrestling. I had always wanted to be a wrestler, but I remember watching Kenny in 2015 and I was like ‘Man, I got to wrestle this guy one day. I know I want to be a wrestler, but I need to start now if I want to wrestle this guy.’ So for sure Kenny. Kenny is — I look up to him in just the biggest way possible. I’d love to get in the ring with him. I wish that he was back. I hope that he’s getting well. I hope that he’s back as soon as possible, because man…I can feel him not being there. I don’t know if anybody else feels that way, but when Kenny’s there, you feel like just how good everything in the arena feels when his music hits. So definitely Kenny.”

On Danielson: “I hope he comes back, just for a little bit, because I want to get in the ring with him.”