Lee Johnson Recalls Wrestling Brodie Lee, Being Called a ‘Young Sting’

On a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, The Factory’s Lee Johnson talked about his AEW journey so far, including wrestling Brodie Lee and his fandom of Sting. Highlights below:

On needing to get good gear when he joined AEW: “I did have gear at that point. It wasn’t the best gear. That’s where QT [Marshall] has always helped me, because I didn’t have good gear at all. I used to wear like… capris. I looked so bad. I got some quick stuff made and I wrestled Brodie [Lee].”

On wrestling Brodie Lee: “It was awesome. After the match aired, I remember Brodie, I saved this tweet on my phone “Well, I guess I get to keep the Lee now.” It was awesome. In the same tweet, Tony [Khan] said something like “I’m glad you left something of him.” That’s cool, you know? Tony and Brodie both saying some good stuff.”

On people backstage referring to him as a “Young Sting”: “The first person I ever heard say it was Ricky Starks. Cos I do his fire-up, beat my chest. I came to the back and Ricky’s like, man, you remind me of a young Sting. Really, like, that’s great!”

On the night Sting debuted in AEW: “I had no clue he was gonna be there until I actually saw Aubrey running to Gorilla position, yelling OH MY GOSH, OH MY GOSH. I turn my head, and all I see is Sting walking in front of me. It was the biggest shock. It was so awesome to see Sting.”

On being a Sting fan when he was young: “I remember when I was young, maybe six or seven years old. Do you remember those fake tattoos? I would get these Sting tattoos. I would have Sting wrestlebuddies, so to see Sting is crazy. And to be compared to him at that? Awesome.”

If you use any of the above quotations, please credit AEW Unrestricted h/t 411mania for the transcription.