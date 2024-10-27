Lee Johnson Was Shocked By Cody Rhodes’ Exit From AEW

Lee Johnson says that he was very surprised when Cody Rhodes left AEW. Rhodes departed the company in early 2022 and made his return to WWE. Rhodes is now the Undisputed WWE Champion, and Johnson recalled his reaction to Rhodes’ exit from AEW in an appearance on Ruthless Talk.

“Just shock, I guess is the only word that, you know, I can say,” Johnson said of his reaction (per Fightful). “I was very shocked. But also I understand that Cody had to do what it was that Cody felt was best for him. So I always have a lot of love for him, you know. So, yeah, I guess just shocked was really all that I felt in the moment.”

He continued, “I’m sure a lot of wrestling fans, a lot of coworkers, et cetera, probably just felt the same way.”

Johnson has been a regular on ROH TV, most recently teaming with EJ Nduka on last week’s show.