wrestling / News
‘Legends Night’ Set For First Raw of 2021
December 21, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has set a theme for the first Raw of the new year, which will be a “Legends Night.” During Monday night’s episode of Raw, it was announced that the January 4th Raw will be Legends Night with Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Torrie Wilson, and Beth Phoenix all advertised for the show.
Also advertised in the promo were Mark Henry, Hillbilly Jim, Jimmy Hart, Big Show, Jacquelyn, Booker T, Sgt. Slaughter, Tatanka, Jeff Jarrett, Mickie James, Carlito, Candice Michelle, The Boogeyman, IRS, Melina, and Alicia Fox.
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Owens Explains Why No One Helped Him At TLC, Thanks Fans, Comments On Smackdown Match
- Bruce Prichard On Steve Austin As The Ringmaster, Pairing With Ted DiBiase, WWE’s Plan For The Ultimate Warrior’s Return In 1996
- Kenny Omega On Bringing Back Heel Persona, Chris Jericho As First AEW Champion, Why Fans Should Change View Of How Wrestling Works
- Edge Shuts Down Twitter User Criticizing Photo With Wife Beth Phoenix