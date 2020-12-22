‘Legends Night’ Set For First Raw of 2021

WWE has set a theme for the first Raw of the new year, which will be a “Legends Night.” During Monday night’s episode of Raw, it was announced that the January 4th Raw will be Legends Night with Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Torrie Wilson, and Beth Phoenix all advertised for the show.

Also advertised in the promo were Mark Henry, Hillbilly Jim, Jimmy Hart, Big Show, Jacquelyn, Booker T, Sgt. Slaughter, Tatanka, Jeff Jarrett, Mickie James, Carlito, Candice Michelle, The Boogeyman, IRS, Melina, and Alicia Fox.