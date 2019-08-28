wrestling / News
Legends of the Ring Convention Set For Next Month In New Jersey
Legends of the Ring has announced that they will be holding another convention next month in Monroe, New Jersey on September 21. Here’s a press release:
Legends of the Ring Pro Wrestling Fan Fest returns Saturday Sept 21 to the Ramada Plaza Hotel (formerly Crowne Plaza) in Monroe, New Jersey from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.
Join us for an incredible and unforgettable day packed full of nostalgic wrestling meet and greets,photo opp and autograph sessions plus a large selection of the countries top wrestling memorabilia dealers.
This event will be hosted by Bill Apter who will be giving away prizes,Trivia interviews and other interactive activities
First time for LOTR we are offering the opportunity for deluxe photo opps with instant printing on site!
Advanced General Admission is available now for 20.00 (Autographs and Photos opps are additional after admission and nominally priced at just 10.00 and up). Remember this event is capacity controlled and could sell out at any time! Those with advanced purchase are guaranteed admission and meets. VERY LIMITED SUPERTICKETS REMAIN!
LOTR SUPERTICKET GUESTS
BUY ALL FOR 200.00 or INDIVIDUALLY
Sgt. Slaughter
Road Dog
Hacksaw Jim Duggan
Paul Orndorf
Rhino
Brian Blair
Jim Brunzell
Madusa
Psychosis
Juventud Guerrero
Super Crazy
Danny Davis
INDIVIDUAL VENDOR GUESTS
Bob Orton Jr, Butch Reed, Ron Simmons, Teddy Long, David Sammartino, Bryan Clark fka Adam Bomb, Sarah Schreiber, The Pope D’Angelo Dinero, Killer Kross, Nigel McGuinness, Alicia Atout, Tim Horner, Rebel, Denny Brown, Bill Alfonso, Ice Train, Heidi Lee Morgan, D von Dudley
MAIL ORDERS ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FOR FULL INFO AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS GO to WWW.LEGENDSOFTHERING.COM
