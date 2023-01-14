Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 1.13.23  

-Just trying to get to tomorrow as NFL Playoffs start. Go Niners! Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone) vs. Oba Femi

-Wagner is coming off a loss to Mustafa Ali on Main Event. For Femi this is his third match on Level Up. Wagner backs Femi into the corner and then gets a whip to the other corner and knocks Femi down with a shoulder. Femi reverses a whip to the other corner and gets a running splash. Femi presses Von over his head, but Wagner escapes and knocks Femi down. Headbutt from Von sends Femi crashing to the mat. Von targets the back with a forearm and gets a belly to back suplex for two. Awkward clothesline from Wagner as it looks like it caught all face. Wagner wears Femi down with a chinlock. Femi tries to elbow his way free, but gets slugged back down. Wagner gets caught with an elbow and Femi gets a backbreaker. Femi misses a splash in the corner and gets dropped with a running boot. Wagner gets a Death Valley Driver for the pin at 4:12.

Winner: Von Wagner via pin at 4:12

-Just a way to get Wagner back on track after his Main Event loss. *1/2

-Jakara Jackson cuts a promo backstage!

-WWE and A&E are teaming up for more biographies. Jake Roberts, Chyna, Dusty Rhodes, nWo, Kane, and The Iron Sheik.

-RAW is XXX commercial! Man, I’m getting old!

Isla Dawn vs. Jakara Jackson

-Lock-up and Dawn ends up getting things to the mat and hooks a head scissors. Jackson escapes and gets a side headlock. Dawn rolls back for a two count. Dawn goes after the arm, but Jackson goes back to the side headlock. Shoulder tackle by Jackson followed by a dropkick. Dawn goes low to the knee as she backed off in the corner. Dawn slams Jackson face first into the match and hooks a chinlock. Jackson tries to fight back and Dawn goes back to the knee. She hits a Meteora for two. She argues with the ref and that lets Jackson get a roll-up for two. Dawn back to the knee, but again gets rolled up and again it only gets two. Dawn hooks a bow and arrow that Jackson eventually counters and gets a mule kick. Slam from Jackson as she yells out “Sorry Miss Jackson.” Suplex from Jackson gets two. Another attempt is too close to the ropes as Dawn uses the bottom rope to block and then gets a modified Scorpion Death Drop for the win at 5:25.

Winner: Isla Dawn via pin at 5:25

-Not a fan of this one as it was a bit sloppy and probably ran too long. They didn’t get to show that much either as the rest holds ate up a bit of the time. 1/2*

-Royal Rumble commercial!

Duke Hudson (w/ Chase U) vs. Damon Kemp

-Chase U Student Section is out in force and are solidly behind Hudson. Kemp mocks them by throwing up the U. How dare he? Kemp controls early with his amateur game and then gets a side headlock. Hudson powers out and gets a series of shoulder blocks, but runs into a knee to the gut. Roll-up for Kemp gets two. Kemp gets a Fireman’s Carry into a takedown. He hooks an arm and works that for a bit. Hudson fights to his feet, but gets taken back down again. Kemp fights out again and gets the pace up a tick. He gets a hiptoss and slam. Kemp blocks a whip into the ropes and pulls Hudson into a Stun-Gun. Neck breaker gets two for Kemp. Kemp gets sent to the apron, but he sends Duke into the post. Bridging German Suplex gets two for Kemp and he goes to a chinlock. Hudson fights to his feet and breaks with a belly to back suplex. The crowd rallies Duke as he shakes off some right hands from Kemp. Hulk Up (Duke Up I guess) from Duke and he fires off a series of clotheslines. He hits a leaping back elbow to drop Kemp which leaves both men down. Hudson up first and he fires off right hands while spelling out CHASE U. Nice! He finishes the flurry with a running elbow for the win at 6:30.

Winner: Duke Hudson via pin at 6:30

-Hudson is getting over with this Chase U run. Solid match here as Kemp looked good as Hudson sold well for him. Duke survived the early onslaught and uses the energy from the crowd to get the comeback win. **1/4

