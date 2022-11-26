Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 11.25.22  

-Announce Team: Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Xyon Quinn vs. Tank Ledger

-For Tank this is his third match on Level Up. Lockup and Ledger flips Quinn to the mat. Test of Strength and Quinn gets the advantage, but Ledge bridges and pushes back. Quinn buries a knee and gets a running shoulder tackle. They each miss a clothesline and Ledger gets a hip-toss after blocking one from Quinn. Ledger charges and gets tripped into the middle buckle. Quinn unloads with rights and lefts in the corner. Some fish hooking from Quinn followed by a belly to back suplex for two. He gets the back and pours down some forearms to the back and the neck. Quinn grabs a chinlock and jumps on the back. Ledger breaks the hands, so Quinn releases and buries a forearm to the back followed by a clothesline. Quinn charges and eats an elbow in the corner and Ledger fires back with strikes. He runs Quinn into the corner with a shoulder and hits Scott Hall’s SOS Slam. Ledger goes into Tank Mode according to Byron and hits a splash. Quinn uses the ropes to cut off the rally and connects with a back elbow. Quinn powers Ledger up and hits a Driver. Running forearm finishes Ledger at 4:57.

Winner: Xyon Quinn via pin at 4:57

-This was a solid HOSS FIGHT. Quinn looked good and Ledger looked fine for his third match. Again, this was solid and Quinn getting another win is the right call. **1/4

-Amari Miller gets some backstage promo time!

Amari Miller vs. Elektra Lopez

-Haven’t seen these two in a bit and Lopez has to rebuild herself after LDF left for the Main Roster and she was replaced Zelina. Lopez gets a full nelson quickly and rag dolls Miller for a but. Miller bridges out of a pin attempt and gets slammed back to the mat. Miller back with a side headlock and takes Lopez down by the arm. Miller gets sent to the apron and tries to jump in for a sunset flip, but Lopez takes out the knee causing Miller to crash on the apron. Nice bump! Lopez goes after the back with a slam and drops an elbow for two. Lopez grabs and arm and and hooks a chinlock as the fans try to rally Miller. She tries to arm-drag her way out, but Lopez holds the arm on the way through. Miller floats over to break and gets a clothesline. Lopez back with some forearms, but misses a charge in the corner. Miller throws some kicks and leaps up to the top and comes off with a twisting crooked moonsault, but Lopez gets the knees up to block. Lopez finishes with Electric Shock (double choke-bomb) for the pin at 4:30.

Winner: Elektra Lopez via pin at 4:30

-This was okay. Lopez looked solid and it was nice to see her back. Miller showed off a little of her athleticism. *1/2

Dante Chen vs. Damon Kemp </u?

-Kemp immediately grabs the leg for a take down and gets a pin with Chen out before the ref can count. Kemp with another take down and he slaps Chen around a bit to play some mind games. Kemp hooks a hammerlock, and Chen tries to roll out but that lets Kemp grab an armbar. Chen fights to his feet and reverses to arm control. He works the shoulder joint and slaps Kemp around a bit to pay him back. Chen gets a few armdrags, but gets caught with a Stun-Gun and Kemp mows him down with a Euro Uppercut. He stomps away in the corner and fires off an overhead belly to belly suplex. He bends Chen around the ring post as I am liking this more aggressive side of Kemp. Nice neckbreaker gets two. Kemp gets mount and hammers down with forearms. He hooks a chinlock and then flattens Chen out as he tries to escape. Chen gets back to a seated position and then back to his feet. Kemp looks for the neckbreaker again, but Chen grans the top rope to counter. Chen goes crazy fist and hits a running boot to the jaw. Kemp throws Chen to the apron where he decides to go up top. Kemp catches him on the way down and gets a release German Suplex. Twisting Rock Bottom gets the win for Kemp at 6:13.

Winner: Damon Kemp via pin at 6:13

-Another solid match tonight where both guys looked good. Kemp looked better here than any other time I have seen him on this show. He used his amateur background, suplexed Chen all over the ring and showed some aggression. **1/4

