Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 12.22.23  

This might be the last show of the year as I am not sure if they have matches taped for next week or if there will be a Best of Show.

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Axiom vs. Damon Kemp

-Mat wrestling sequence to start and Axiom is able to hang a bit with Kemp. He gets caught with an elbow, but comes back with a dropkick. He tries a head scissors, but Kemp powers him up and dumps him over the top to the floor. Kemp rolls Axiom back into the ring for a one count. He stomps on the ankle and stands on it for good measure. One way ground a high flyer! The crowd lets Kemp know that he still sucks. Gut-buster from Kemp gets a two count and he goes to a bear-hug. Axiom throws strikes and tries a sunset flip, but that’s a no go. Kemp gets a Norman Smiley slam and that has Saxton referencing The Big Wiggle! AWESOME! Axiom throws some strikes and gets another dropkick. Belly to back suplex from Axiom in a nice show of power. Kemp bails to the floor, so Axiom hits a dive through the ropes. He heads up and catches Kemp with a cross-body back in the ring for a two count. Heavy kick to the chest from Axiom. Then another, but a third misses and Kemp gets a German Suplex from The Electric Chair position. It only gets two and Axiom ends up trying for a submission, but Kemp escapes. Running knee from Axiom and The Golden Ration gets the three count at 6:18.

Winner: Axiom via pin at 6:18

-This was solid as they meshed well at times and some places seemed a little rough. Axiom winning is the right call and I am hoping we see more of him on the Main Roster at some point. **

-Sarah is backstage with Javier Bernal. He has a list and is checking it twice to see who is naughty and nice. He brings in Mr. Stone and tells him he is getting coal with a suit like that.

-Vengeance Day is coming!

Roxanne Perez vs. Brinley Reece

-This is Reece’s third match according to Saxton. She cartwheels and hooks a side headlock. Perez with a head scissors counter, but Reece goes back to the side headlock. Perez reverses and takes things to the mat. She gets a one count and then goes back to a standing side headlock. She gets her own cartwheel and takes a bow to mock Brinley. Head scissors take down by Roxanne, but she misses a charge in the corner. Reece does a flip and hits a clothesline. Basically a Buckshot Lariat without needing use of the ropes. Reece gets a one count and goes to a chinlock. Running shoulder in the corner from Reece, but she sets too early on a backdrop and gets kicked in the chest. Reece back with a Samoan Drop that nearly turned into an RKO. Perez elbows out of another chinlock and then ducks a clothesline. Thesz Press followed by some strikes and then a dropkick. Perez gets the mounted punches in the corner and gets a cross-body from the middle rope. Pop-Rox finishes at 4:53.

Winner: Roxanne Perez via pin at 4:53

-This was okay as Reece hung in there well. I want to see more from here. Perez showed what she needed and gets the expected win after some shine for Reece. *1/2

-Javier Bernal is here and apparently has an announcement. It seems Bernal is as generous as he is good looking. He is giving all of the gift of quality time with Big Body Javie! He is also throwing out a challenge to any man in the back who is willing to step up. FELIZ JAVIEDAD!

Von Wagner (w/ Mr. Stone) vs. Javier Bernal

-Von is dressed as Santa Claus and Stone is wearing a Santa hat as well. Wagner throws the hat out to the crowd, which lets Bernal attack from behind. He throws some right hands in the corner and sends Wagner into the buckle. Javie unloads with punches in the corner and stomps Wagner down. Good aggression here from Bernal! He throws the hat at Mr. Stone, but that lets Wagner get in a few shows. Bernal gets an elbow up to block a charge and gets a bulldog then DDT for a two count. Elbow drop followed by a leg drop. Javie hooks a chinlock, but Wagner punches his way out. He reverses a whip and then comes off the middle rope with a forearm. He blocks a series of right hands and lands his own. No sell off a kick and he rips his shirt like Hulk Hogan. Wagner launches Bernal across the ring and gets a splash in the corner. Wagner puts his Santa hat back on and hits the Powerbomb for the win at 4:02.

Winner: Von Wagner via pin at 4:02

-Just some silly fun for the crowd and a way to tie into the upcoming holiday. *

-Wagner and Mr. Stone toss out gifts as we close.