Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 2.03.23  

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend

-Lockup as the crowd is very much behind Sol in this one. She backs Lash into the crowd, but Lash powers her way out and it’s a stalemate. Another go and Lash gets a side headlock and runs Sol over with a shoulder. Sol kips up and wants more. Sol tries a shoulder block, but Lash won’t budge. Lash grabs the hair and we get an old school criss cross spot. Lash gets knocked down and she kips up as this crowd is fired up this week. Sol gets a cross-body from the middle rope for two. Sol gets a trip and transitions into a STF as the crowd would really like Lash to tap. Skip that! I want to see that finisher. Lash is able to crawl to the ropes to break and she dumps Sol to the apron. Sol slingshots back in and gets a sunset flip for two. Dropkick from Sol, but she gets murdered as she tries a leap frog and Lash counters with a big boot to knock Sol out of mid-air. Nasty! Lash fires Sol into the corner and then uses her knee to choke while using the ropes for added leverage. They fight over a backslide and Lash reverses by lifting Sol off the mat and slamming her down for a two count. Lash goes to work on the shoulder and arm as the crowd tries to rally Sol. She responds by getting Lash on her shoulders and dropping her with an Electric Chair. They trade forearms as the crowd starts the boo/yay stuff. Sol wins the exchange and runs wild with shoulder tackles. Front flip into a corner splash. She tries a slam, but Legend grabs the top rope to block. Sol ducks a pump kick and hits a superkick. That has Legend staggering near the corner and Sol Snatcher ends this one clean at 6:46.

Winner: Sol Ruca via pin at 6:46

-Yo! They beat the crap out of each other here. Props to both ladies as they brought it her and had the crowd rocking. Fun stuff here as this was easily the best match I’ve seen by either woman unless I am forgetting something. ***

-Backstage as Briggs and Jensen are interviewed. Brooks is too distracted by the women.

Javier Bernal vs. Oba Femi

-Lockup to start and Femi shoves Bernal on his ass. Vic drops an Eminem bar as he notes Javie couldn’t sell two copies if he had a double album. Femi works the arm and uses his power advantage. Press Slam from Oba and he benches Bernal while he has him up there. The crowd counts along and that can certainly get over with the fans. Bernal drops Oba throat first on the top rope and rains down hammer fists. He gets a trip that sends Femi into the top buckle. That gets a one count. Bernal drops elbows and hits a basement dropkick. Bernal hooks a cobra-clutch and keeps kicking at Femi to keep him down. Femi flips Bernal off and drops him with a nice backbreaker. Femi with a sweet spinebuster and a sick running uppercut in the corner. Same in the opposite corner. Javier goes to the eyes and gets a roll-up with a handful of tights at 4:39.

Winner: Javier Bernal via pin at 4:39

-Just a super basic match here which was fine. Femi used his power and Bernal cheated to win. This was fine. **

-Jensen and Briggs vs. Nima and Quinn still to come!

-NXT Vengeance Day tomorrow as NXT is back on the road.

Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs vs. Xyon Quinn and Bronco Nima

-Nima starts with Jensen and Nima controls early with his power. Jensen gets a trip and Briggs comes in without a tag. Quinn does get a tag ad misses a splash. Jensen and Briggs run through some double team offense and hits a double uppercut on Quinn. Nima just comes in and boots Jensen to turn the tide as Saxton makes a reference to Corey and Topanga. Quinn with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker followed by a splash. Nima in as he cuts Jensen off from making the tag and we get some taunting with Nima and Quinn. Nima drapes the leg across the back as Byron tells us that is G Riding. I’m not hip! Tag back to Quinn and Jensen is able to avoid a splash and crawls over for the hot tag. Briggs runs wild and quickly tags back to Jensen. Okay then! Jensen with a bear-hug which lets Briggs hit a running boot. Jensen covers for the win at 4:49.

Winners: Brooks Jensen and Xyon Quinn via pin at 4:49

-Not a fan of this one as it was a super quick tag formula match. The heat segment was okay, but the ending seemed rushed. It was okay in spots but I just never got into it and neither did the crowd. *1/2

