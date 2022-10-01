Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 9.30.22  

-RIP Mr. Inoki! Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Javier Bernal vs. Ru Feng

-The building looks a emptier than usual as I wonder if people bounced to get ahead of any issues with Hurricane Ian. Lockup to start and Feng gets arm control as a “Mortal Kombat” chant starts. Bernal punches his way out, but gets caught with an armdrag and gets trapped on the may again. Kick to the back from Feng followed by strike for two. Bernal catches a charging Feng with a drop toehold into the bottom rope and gets a running clothesline for two. Feng back with a roll-up for two, but Bernal snaps off a slam followed by an elbow drop. He hits a basement clothesline for two. Feng with a sunset flip for two, but Bernal hits a knee for another two count. He gets the mount and unloads on Feng before hooking a reverse chinlock. Side headlock, but Feng uses a belly to back suplex to break. Feng lands the first strike and connects with a clothesline followed by a big boot. Running forearm in the corner followed by a boot to the face. Knee to the face gets two as the crowd chants “Finish Him.” Cute! Sadly, he misses a charge in the corner and Bernal hits Pay Dirt for the win at 5:20.

Winner: Javier Bernal via pin at 5:20

-Decent sprit here though it really seemed like a good time to give Feng his first win. The crowd was wanting it. **

-Guru and IKEMEN cut a promo backstage in their native language explaining how they communicate even with different backgrounds.

-WWE Community commercial in association with The V Foundation and Connor’s Cure!

-Paul Heyman Extreme Rules commercial!

Valentina Feroz vs. Thea Hail (w/ Chase U)

-Chase U always gets the crowd going and the Student Section is out in force tonight. Lockup to start and Hail rolls around the ring to break arm control. She grabs hold of the wrist, but Feroz flips and kips up to escape. Side headlock from Feroz and she gets shoved off but knocks Hail down with a shoulder. Hale tries a dropkick, but Feroz holds on to the ropes to avoid. She lands a knee for two. Feroz hooks a cravat and takes it to the mat. That goes on for a bit as The Student Section entertains themselves. Hail is able to get a slam to break and both women are down. Hail gets a splash in the corner and fires up before hitting the spinning neckbreaker. Feroz back with a spear for two and she goes to a grounded sleeper. Hail rolls over and gets the pin at 4:38 for the upset.

Winner: Thea Hail via pin at 4:38

-This was okay, but didn’t have the urgency of the opening match. The finish was a little clunky as well but the crowd dug it and really that’s all you need. *1/2

-Austin 98 Rumble commercial to hype Rumble tickets going on sale.

-Raquel Rodriguez video!

Edris Enofe and Malik Blad vs. Guru Raaj and IKEMEN JIRO

-IKEMEN starts with Blade and it’s a battle between The Sweater Vest and THE JACKET! Vest wins the opening round as Blade gets a dropkick for two. Tag to Enofe and they run through some combo offense that ends with Jiro eating a jumping clothesline for two. Enofe gets a side headlock and maintains as JIRO tries to shove off. Blind tag to Guru leaves Enofe exposed as he eats a basement dropkick. Enofe bails to the floor to regroup with Blade. Speaking of Blade he gets the tag and Raaj fires off some kicks and gets a monkey-flip. He ends up on the floor and Enofe distracts so Blade can hit a slingshot crossbody that gets two back in the ring. Armdrag from Enofre back in the ring and he brings Blade back in and he gets a series of armdrags. “Sweater Power,” chant from the crowd. Quick tags by Enofe and Blade before settling back to Blade. He gets a modified armdrag that sends Raaj flying and it gets two. Blade and Enofe are basically trying to show each other up with who can get the fanciest armdrag. Splash in the corner from Enofe and Blade does one of his own, but from further back. Enofe tries to top that and misses the splash. Hot tag to IKEMEN and JACKET PUNCHES for everyone. He draws his own line in the sand and gets a slingshot into a dropkick. Senton Bomb gets a close two count as that was one of the better near falls on this show in a while. Blade send Guru into the stairs on the floor. IKEMEN SLASH misses and The Climax finishes as Blade gets the pin at 6:50.

Winners: Edris Enofe and Malik Blade via pin at 6:50

-Fun match as I enjoyed the story of Enofe and Blade trying to one up each other with what they could do against Raaj. It then nearly cost them as IKEMEN is a good choice for a hot tag guy. They had me buying the fall off the Senton, but it wasn’t to be. **3/4

-Thanks for reading!