Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review: 10.23.20

-Back at it with another 205 Live as my full night continues. Two matches promised by the WWE so let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

The Brian Kendrick vs. Mansoor

-Kendrick is coming in off 2 straight losses while Mansoor is still undefeated on 205 Live I believe. Nigel brings up that these two met a year ago with Mansoor getting the win. Kendrick controls with a headlock and works that for a bit. Mansoor escapes and gets an armdrag and turns into a rear chinlock. Kendrick backs him into the corner and then shoves Mansoor a few times. Nigel and Vic put this over as mind games from Kendrick. Mansoor flips out off a belly to back suplex and gets another armdrag. He hits another and follows with a dropkick. He comes off the top with a sloppy looking bulldog for two. Kendrick reverses a whip and tries to toss Mansoor to the floor, but he lands on the apron. Mansoor tries to slingshot back in, but gets kicked in the back. Kendrick follows with a butterfly suplex for two as Nigel speaks about Billy Robinson. Kendrick uses the ropes to choke, but breaks on 4. They trade forearms in the corner and Mansoor wins the exchange, but Kendrick goes to the leg and gets a take down into an armbar while controlling the legs. Nice! Mansoor gets to his feet and escapes, but gets caught with an elbow to the jaw. Kendrick kicks him around a bit while calling him “kid” and that only angers Mansoor. He unleashes a kick to the face and catches Kendrick with a clothesline. Mansoor hits a suplex but rolls through again for a second one and then rolls one more time to hit a Falcon Arrow for two. Mansoor heads up top and misses the moonsault but rolls through and catches a charging Kendrick with a sit-out powerbomb for two. He preps for his finisher, but Kendrick escapes and hits a neckbreaker for two. Kendrick dives for The Captain’s Hook, but can’t fully lock the hold so Mansoor breaks. He goes for another powerbomb, but Kendrick gets a rana that sends Mansoor into the buckles. They head up top and Kendrick hits a top rope butterfly suplex for two as Mansoor flips through and gets his own roll-up for the win at 8:51.

Winner: Mansoor via pin at 8:51

-Fun match with Kendrick being a great opponent for Mansoor. There is something there and working matches with guys like Kendrick will only help. ***

-Kendrick offers a handshake post match and Mansoor takes him up on it. One of these times Kendrick is going to turn on someone, but not tonight.

-Nigel and Vic throw to a video package on Jordan Devlin who still has The NXT Cruiserweight Championship. He talks about how the pandemic kept him away so there was supposed to be a Interim Champion and the Interim part was dropped. So, either this is building towards a unification match or perhaps they just have a NXT UK Cruiserweight Champion. Devlin shows great fire as he tells the division to come and take the title if they want it from him. Escobar has responded on Twitter and I guess it is building towards a unification match at some point.

-Back to NXT where Legado Del Fantasma won a 6 Man Tag.

-The Bollywood Boyz are out and promise to bring back the charisma and greatest tag team in 205 Live History.

-Back to last week where Tony Nese cost Curt Stallion a chance at $10,000 in his match with Daivari last week. Stallion gets some pre-taped comments and yeah, he needs more work in promo class as he calls Nese “scooter and brother” at various points.

”The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese vs. Curt Stallion

-Stallion looks a little like Heath Slater and before we can go Daivari’s music hits. He is out and that gives Nese a chance to deck Stallion from behind. Daivari joins the commentary team as Nese eats some chops and a nice spinning forearm. Stallion hits an innovative neckbreaker and then heads up top, but Nese crotches him. Nese delivers a running kick and a stomach buster gets a two count. Daivari is out to scout Stallion as he wants to see the new blood on 205 Live. Nese grounds Stallion with a chinlock, but he breaks with a jawbreaker. Nese stays on him though and hits the Randy Savage top rope clothesline and then springs back in with a moonsault for two. A dropkick follows, but Stallion is able to kick out at one. Nese goes to a body scissors and Stallion just slaps Nese in the face to break. Effective! Nese puts Stallion in The Torture Rack as Stallion elbows to try to break. Nese powers through though, but Nese isn’t giving it up. Stallion is able to escape and gets a running kick in the corner and then a basement dropkick. Stallion hits a quick DDT for a two count. He wastes a little time before heading up top and sure enough Nese rolls to the floor, but Stallion adjusts and hits a moonsault to the floor. Impressive! Daivari talks shit, so Stallion levels him with a headbutt. That proves to be his one big mistake though as Nese catching him with Running Nese as he enters the ring and that ends this one at 7:37.

Winner: Tony Nese via pin at 7:37

-Stallion got a chance to shine a little but here, but Nese going over right now is the right call. I would like to see more from Stallion though and see how he improves. **1/4

-Thanks for reading!