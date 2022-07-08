Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 07.07.22  

-Happy Birthday to my mother! Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves

-Taped: San Diego, CA

T-Bar vs. Cedric Alexander

-The crowd is behind Cedric as he is back to fully being a face again. He still like to talk trash and gets punched in the mouth for it. Shoulder block from T-Bar, but he walks into a dropkick. Running forearm from Alexander in the corner, but he tries a suplex and that doesn’t go well. They fight in the ropes and T-Bar goes to the eyes. He follows up with a running boot to Cedric as he was trapped in the ropes. That gets a two count. Cedric fights back with chops and again tries to get a suplex. He should probably ditch that one as T-Bar block and hits a release suplex for two. Bow and Arrow from T-Bar as the crowd gets behind Cedric. He transitions to a headlock, but Cedric elbows his way out and fires off leg kicks. He dropkicks the knee and goes back to the suplex. Again, no dice. High Justice from T-Bar but Cedric is out at two in a strong near fall. T-Bar heads up top and misses a moonsault. He lands on his feet, but the targeted knee buckled. That allows Cedric to finally muscle T-Bar up into a Fisherman’s Buster for the win at 5:00.

Winner: Cedric Alexander via pin @ 5:00

-Fun 5 minute match with a solid story. Good psychology with the knee coming into play in the finish, and I dug the story of Graves getting on T-Bar for getting too flashy and finesse at times when he should just maul people. T-Bar got too cute with the moonsault and it led to his downfall. Only five minutes but I enjoyed the story. I wish the would have gotten a little more time, but that’s Main Event for you. **1/2

-Video and still shots of Lashley beating Theory for the US Title at Money in The Bank.

-Later in the night Theory gets added to The MITB Ladder Match and we get stills and video of that match. Theory gets the expected win once it was announced he was in the match. Your typical car crash match and the briefcase usually works better with a heel holding it.

-Back to RAW as Theory interrupts Lashley and gets his rematch for The US Title at SummerSlam. Theory hints that he will cash in at SummerSlam as well. Theory catches Lashley with a cheap shot and beats him down with the briefcase. Lashley makes his own save and sticks Theory with a spinebuster.

-Back to MITB as the Usos and Street Profits stole the show in a BANGER. Usos retain, but not without controversy as Ford had his shoulder off the mat. Rematch at SummerSlam I assume!

-Back to RAW as The Profits team with Lashley to take on Alpha Academy and Theory. Fun party match with a hot crowd. Theory getting POUNCED by Dawkins across the announce table was a great. Gable eats a spear and takes the pin which is fine as he can eat loss after loss and get his heat back the next time he has a mic.

-Back to MITB as Ronda taps out Nattie, but Liv Morgan cashes in her MITB contract that she won earlier in the night and we have a new Champion and feel good moment. Good stuff and nice way to reward the fans. Ronda nearly getting Liv to tap was great as Liv failing to cash in was not out of the question, but man would that crowd have turned on that show.

-The spooky video plays again and I would be shocked if it was anyone other than Edge. You’ve seen all the stills, but references to The Brood, Crosses, Angle, Eddie, Dudleys, and Hardys makes it pretty obvious.

-Kid Rock is back to having his songs used as themes for WWE shows!

-Back to RAW as Liv has her moment with the crowd interrupted by Nattie and then Carmella. They attack and Bianca makes the save which leads to a tag match. Liv gets the win for her team which makes sense as she is the new champion and needs to get wins under her belt, while Bianca is already set.

-Roman/Brock video package as they set this match up as the final in their series. I mean it seems like a match of matches against each other, but because they aren’t there every week it’s only been PPV/PLE matches and not like Cena/Orton who wrestled house shows, TV, and PPV.

-Back to MITB as after it went off the air, Corbin came through the crowd to attack McAfee. Good stuff and McAfee took a sweet End of Days. He accepts McAfee’s challenge for SummerSlam. That should be fun as the crowd loves McAfee.

Mustafa Ali vs. Veer Mahaan

-VEER IS BACK ON MAIN EVENT! These two met on RAW a few while back with Miz as the special ref. Ali does all he can to avoid and frustrate Veer. He sticks and moves, but gets too close and whipped into the corner. Slam from Veer, but the elbow drop misses. Ali uses his speed and avoids a slam. He fires off some chops which Veer no sells and he pitches Ali clear over the top in a nice bump from Ali. That sends us to our commercial break.

-SummerSlam commercial: Brock vs. Roman: Last Man Standing!

-Back with Ali firing off kicks, but again gets caught and slammed for two. Charge in the corner misses and Ali tries a Tornado DDT, but gets shoved off and eats a Thesz Press. Ali slides out of another slam and low bridges Veer to the floor. Clothesline is ducked and Ali hits a leaping DDT. He heads up top, but the 450 misses as Veer almost didn’t get out of the way. Million Dollar Arm from Veer and Ali passes out to the Cervical Clutch at 7:09.

Winner: Veer Mahaan via submission at 7:09

-Take out the commercial and this was a 5 minute extended SQUASH. Outside of the flash DDT, Ali got nothing hear as Veer steamrolled him. 1/2*

-Back to RAW months ago as Asuka returned and interrupted Becky Lynch to kick off a renewed feud between the two.

-WWE and A&E are back at it with their biography series starting this Sunday with The Undertaker. I’m more interested in the one on Luger since we don’t get much about him.

-Logan Paul training at The PC and we go back to RAW two weeks ago as Miz touts that Paul is returning to be his partner. Paul signs with WWE and lets us know he wants nothing to do with Miz and wants him at SummerSlam.

-Back to RAW as Miz wants Logan to retract his challenge and wants them to be partners. If he doesn’t Miz will be relentless and will humble Paul.

-Back to RAW as Asuka/Lynch in No Holds Barred closes the show. Good match as you would expect and Asuka wearing a Jason mask while carrying a garbage can to the ring is AWESOME! Becky gets the win after a Man Handle Slam off the top through a table.

-Thanks for reading!