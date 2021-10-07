Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 10.07.21  

-Interesting times coming for this show as the Draft has sent some familiar faces to this show to SmackDown. We get a few more weeks to say goodbye to guys like Ricochet, Garza and Carrillo and then we can welcome a new crop of talent not featured on RAW. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Ricochet vs. Karrion Kross

-This is their 3rd meeting in WWE and the first two haven’t gone well for Ricochet. Selfishly, it is going to suck not having Ricochet on this show, but hopefully he gets a better shot on SmackDown. Ricochet charges and gets a dropkick at the sound of the bell. Loud Ricochet chant from the crowd as he delivers strikes in the corner. He goes to a headlock and Kross powers off, but Ricochet uses the ropes to reapply the hold. Another go, and again, Ricochet uses his speed to fluster, but gets caught on the top and tossed to the mat. Ricochet rolls to the floor and we take a break? Huh, this is the first time I remember getting a commercial break in the opening match on this show.

-Commercials!

-Back with Kross in control with heavy blows and then a running clothesline in the corner. Exploder suplex gets two. Forearm to the abdomen and a snap suplex gets another two count. Kross grounds Ricochet but gets rolled up for two. Kross goes back to strikes in the corner and then Ricochet takes the Bret Hart bump into the corner. That gets another two count for Kross. The crowd tries to rally Ricochet and he is able to land a kick. He throws in a few elbows and gets a back elbow to drop Kross. He fires off strikes and hits a flying forearm. He throws some kicks which Kross no sells and then he turns Ricochet inside out with a clothesline. Ricochet counters a powerbomb with a DDT and follows with the standing SSP for two. A running boot is missed, but Ricochet lands a kick. He tries the handspring elbow, but Kross catches him with The Kross Jacket and Ricochet is out at 7:16.

Winner: Karrion Kross via submission at 7:16

-The best match of the three that these two have had. The commercial ate a good portion of this one though which was weird for the opening match. Last match Kross hit the powerbomb into the submission, so some continuity with Ricochet being prepared. With that said the winner was never in doubt and sadly this may be our last Ricochet match on this show for a bit. **1/4

-Graphics for RAW and SmackDown showing their new rosters following The Draft.

-Commercials!

-Back to SmackDown as Roman Reigns wants Baltimore to acknowledge him. That face pop and “Roman” chant is getting stronger each week. Heyman makes sure to note that chant wasn’t loud enough and heels on the crowd as he is one to do. Heyman then hypes Crown Jewel and dubs Roman the suplexorcist. Reigns with smash Brock Lesnar! That brings out Brock and the fight is on and it’s great as the heel/face dynamic being shifted has made this must see. Brock destroys The Usos as Reigns watches from the ramp. He teases going back into the ring, but walks away.

-Back to SummerSlam as we watch Gage Goldberg get involved and he pays with a Hurt Lock. I mean, the kid did attack Lashley from behind.

-Commercials!

-Back to RAW as Goldberg returned to call out Bobby Lashley. As expected they agree to a match at Crown Jewel because Goldberg gets paid a small fortune to do the Saudi shows. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin attack, but Goldberg disposes of them rather easily.

-Back to SmackDown as Sasha Banks gets the win back from Bianca thanks to interference from Becky Lynch (who was at the announce table). Charlotte attacks both after the match and has a belt pose down with Becky.

-Commercials!

The Viking Raiders vs. Mace and T-Bar

-The Viking Raiders are SmackDown bound so this may be their last match on Main Event. As for Mace and T-Bar they have been separated by The Draft, so you would assume you put over the VR. Erick and T-Bar start us off and all I want here is a HOSS FIGHT. Instead we start with a go behind, but thankfully T-Bar starts throwing elbows and tags in Mace. Erick throws a running forearm, but Mace lands a belly to back suplex to cut off a tag attempt and that gets two. T-Bar gets the tag back and he lands some clubbing blows. Erick escapes a slam and hits a running knee, but T-Bar drops him with a boot for another two count. Tag back to Mace and he reigns down with elbows to the shoulder and neck. Tag back to T-Bar and he gets another running boot after Mace bounced Erick’s head off the mat. The crowd starts a “Viking Raiders” chant, which is nice to hear. T-Bar pounds Erick down in the corner and does a “T-Bar” chant to mock the crowd. Fantastic! T-Bar goes to a reverse chinlock, which saddens me, but thankfully, Erick breaks in short order. The race is on to see who can get the corner and T-bar gets there first. He tries to cut off the tag, but Erick catches him with a powerslam, followed by a suplex and then a knee to the jar for two. T-Bar is back, but gets sent to the floor which lets Mace get a roll-up for the win at 5:14. WHAT? T-Bar held Ivar’s leg to keep him for breaking up the pin.

Winner: Mace and T-Bar via pin at 5:14

-This was turning into a solid HOSS TAG MATCH, but we never got the second half. Ivar never getting into the match was strange and killed the standard tag formula that has stood the test of time for decades. Then we have the team about to be split getting the win. Perhaps it’s just VR doing the honors on their way to the other band. Just weird and the match structure ruined their chance at a decent match. **

-Back to RAW as Becky Lynch announces she is the #1 overall pick for RAW. Bianca interrupts as does Charlotte and Becky antagonizes until Pearce comes out to make Bianca vs Charlotte official for later in the night.

-Commercials!

-Back to RAW as Bianca and Charlotte have a good match, but Becky gets involved as expected. She destroys Bianca, but then Sasha Banks is here, and she lays out Becky and then does the same to Bianca. Sasha stands tall to end the show.

-Thanks for reading!