Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 3.20.25  

Natalya vs. Zoey Stark (w/ Shayna Baszler)

-Nattie signs an autograph for a fan holding a sign reading it will be his first tattoo and then she gives him a kiss. Obviously, this is going to be a fired up crowd so it should be a lot of fun for these two matches. Lockup and the crowd boos and cheers as they get into a shoving contest. Nattie looks for the Sharpshooter, but Zoey bails to the floor and the crowd boos. Nattie follows and then gets in an arguement with Shayna, which lets Zoey take control. Zoey lands some chops against the announce table and then hooks a side headlock back in the ring. She gets a roll-up for two and lands a head kick. This crowd is fantastic! Easily the loudest crowd I have heard for this show since I started covering it nearly 5 years ago. Delayed vertical suplex gets a two count. Zoey hooks an abdominal stretch and that lets the crowd rally behind Nattie. Zoey is not phased and seems to be enjoy playing off the crowd. They start exchanging blows and the crowds does their thing. Nattie wins the exchange and fires off some chops. Nattie with a head scissors and then a shoulder tackle. She lands a German Suplex. She hits a discus closthesline after Zoey escaped a suplex attempt. Shayna gets involved again, which distracts Nattie enough to let Zoey hit Z-360 for the pin at 5:04.

Winner: Zoey Stark via pin at 5:04

-Match was pretty basic, but the crowd was fantastic and helped elevate this a smidge. Zoey winning was kind of a surprise as I figured they would give Nattie the win with the crowd that much behind her. **1/4

-Back to RAW for a video package on the fantastic Rollins/Punk Cage Match from last week. Roman Reigns makes his return and attacks Rollins, which also gives him the win. Reigns destroys Rollins and then beats the snot out of Punk after seeing him in the ring with Heyman. This Triple Threat at Mania is going to SLAP!

-We go back to SmackDown from eight days ago as DIY defend their Tag Titles against The Street Profits. The SmackDown tag division is leaps and bounds better than what RAW is offering and it’s because they are featuring the division every week on SmackDown since they have the extra hour. The Profits get the win and are tag Champions again. It’s been a bit but good for them and I hope they have something for these teams at Mania. Good for the European crowd getting a Title change as well.

-Video package hyping Bron Breakker vs. Finn Balor!

-Hall of Fame video covering HHH’s first quad injury and his epic return at MSG. The pop is still one of the loudest you will ever hear.

-Back to RAW as we join Bron Breakker defending his IC Title against Finn Balor in progress. Good match and right decision as Bron gets a win over a former World (Universal) Champion. Dom tries to attack after the match which brings Penta down and he and Bron stare each other down. Penta vs. Bron for IC Title at Mania could be fun! Not sure anyone would have predicted that a year ago after we had Sami/GUNTHER.

-Backlash commercial that focuses on the Cena Heel Turn. Yeah, it makes all the sense for him to beat Cody and defend against Orton in St Louis. The other option would be to have Orton help Cody retain and then just have Cena/Orton grudge match at Backlash.

-Back to RAW as Rhea Ripley interrupts the contract signing between Iyo and Bianca. She takes both women out and signs the contract as well. This has been done before as Shawn Michaels did the same thing to get into the Triple Threat for the World Title at Mania XX. It’s been 21 years, so all good to rip that one off.

Alpha Academy (w/ Maxxine Dupri) vs. The War Raiders

-Yo! We got the Tag Champions on Main Event. This is non-title, but I will take it. Tozawa starts things off with Ivar. He uses his quickness to stay away. He tries a charge in the corner and Ivar flattens him. Tag to Erick and he hits a knee to the face for two. Otis in and he catches his partner and Erick with a running knee. He follows with a head-butt and tag back to Tozawa. Erick catches him with a modified spinebuster for two as we head to a break at 2:03.

-Back at 3:35 with Ivar lands chops on Tozawa. He gets a scoop slam and tag back to Erick, who slams Ivar onto Tozawa for a two count. Charge in the corner misses and then another sees Tozawa get a boot up to block. The crowd comes alive as the hot tag is made to Otis. Ivar in as well and it’s BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPING MEAT! Someone call Big E! Heavy clothesline from Otis. Back elbow to Erick. Splash to Ivar in the corner. Slam to Erick! CATERPILLAR prepared, but Erick stops that and gets tossed to the floor. That delay gives Ivar a chance to hit a spin kick for a two count. Ivar off the middle ropes, but Otis catches him and gets a slam. Now it’s CATERPILLAR for two as Erick saves. Otis tries a Vader Bomb, but Ivar got the knees up to block. Tozawa in and he is screwed! The War Raiders wreck him and War Machine finishes for the pin at 7:24.

Winners: The War Raiders via pin at 7:24

-Fun match that again was all the more fun thanks to the crowd. The War Raiders getting the win was expected and frankly, there was no other choice. Alpha Academy continue to be the workhorses of this show. **3/4

-The two teams shake hands after the match. Cool!

-Back to SmackDown where Cody wants John Cena to explain his actions, but reminds him that he is the captain now.

-Back to RAW as John Cena makes his first appearance since Elimination Chamber, and it’s the same gear and music. This crowd was amazing and Cena knew how to play off them and manipulate them. It was a thing of beauty. Cena rips into those against him and those that have supported him. Brilliant move having him say the fan’s don’t deserve a new look so that he can come off as a douche and yet, still have shirts that will sell out in each arena. I dug this look as the red and gold made it look like a Niners shirt. Bang! Bang! Cody Rhodes is out and he is in charge and tells Cena he is disappointed as he wants THE JOHN CENA at Mania or he is going to get run over. The crowd sings the Goodbye song to Cena as he leaves.

