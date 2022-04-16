Leighty’s WWE NXT Level Up Review 04.15.22  

-Announce Team: Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Roxanne Perez vs. Sloane Jacobs

-The crowd is solidly behind Roxanne as expected. These two apparently went through try-outs together. Perez gets some armdrags and then a head scissors take over for two. Stephens pulls the hair to back Perze up and then drops her throat first on the top rope. That gets a two count. Straitjacket choke from Jacobs lets the crowd get behind Perez. Hold is released, but a slam is turned into a two count for Perez. Charge in the corner finds an elbow to the face. Thesz Press from Perez gets a two count. Running uppercut in the corner and then a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Perez hits a twisting splash and then Code Red finishes at 4:18.

Winner: Roxanne Perez via pin at 4:18

-This was ok as Perez got to look good and show off a bit. The crowd loved her and that was the main thing. *1/4

Troy Donovan (w/ Channing Lauren) vs. Damon Kemp

-Another look at Kemp and for Donovan this is his single’s debut on this show. Kemp flips out of an arm control and gets a takedown. He rides Donovan for a bit as he holds an hammerlock. He dead lifts Donovan and tosses him across the ring with a gutwrench suplex. Another go as Donovan tries to out amateur Kemp and that doesn’t go well. Scoop slap from Kemp, but Lauren distracts which gets Donovan an opening as he runs Kemp into the buckle. Nice clothesline from Donovan gets a two count. Spinebuster gets two. Donovan hooks a chinlock variant, but can’t maintain the hold. Kemp goes crazy with suplexes and hits a flying tackle for two. Donovan slides off a suplex and connects with a Falcon Arrow for two. Donovan heads up top, but misses a splash as he way overshot when Kemp would have been. Lauren on the apron so he eats a right hand. Kemp hits a suplex into a neckbreaker for the win at 6:00.

Winner: Damon Kemp via pin at 6:00

-This was a little more from Kemp which was nice to see. This was ok as it was too young guys having a nice and basic six minute match. The finisher had me a little worried as I was worried it may end wrong, but Kemp pulled it off. **

Tatum Paxley vs. Kiana James

-James shoots for a leg and Paxley flips out. James shows off her athleticism with a cartwheel and Paxley then gets one of her own. Standoff which the crowd appreciates! Ivy Nile is here to watch and the crowd loves her. For those unaware, Paxley is looking to impress Nile to join Diamond Mine. James hooks the head and buries some knees to the ribs. She hits a slam for two and then goes a body vice. James transitions to an armbar and buries her knuckles into the ribs. Nice! Paxley avoids a charge in the corner and gets a sunset flip for two. Paxley rallies with a clothesline and then a nice dropkick for two. Some good elevation on that one. James gets a roll-up on a distracted Paxley. No matter as Paxley hits a suplex and then a standing twisting senton for the win at 3:58.

Winner: Tatum Paxley

-Short Main Event even for this show. It was okay, but I kind of wanted to see some more. Paxley winning is fine as she has the story with Nile. *1/2

