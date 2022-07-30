Leighty’s WWE NXT Level Up Review 07.29.22  

-I have a recap of the new WWE show, This is Awesome, later this evening. For now, it’s Level UP and I will be curious if any changes come to this show once HHH is fully entrenched, Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Javier Bernal vs. Myles Borne

-Handshake to start as these two were tag partners on this show not too long ago. Borne gets a go behind and flattens Bernal out on the match. Another go and Bourne continues to control the mat game. Lockup and Bernal grabs an arm, but again Borne counters and gets Bernal to the mat. Bernal need sa new strategy! He tries a hammerlock, but Borne escapes and sends Bernal to the floor, who is flustered. Borne holds the ropes open and Bernal kicks him. Good! Jess Ventura would approve! Bernal grinds his forearm in the face of Borne and wears him down with a chinlock. Borne gets a standing switch, but gets caught with a dropkick in the face as Bernal rolled out of a sunset flip. That gets two and Bernal goes back to the chinlock. Borne breaks in the corner and gets a throw. He rolls Bernal on the mat and gets a standing suplex. Bernal escapes a slam and gets a roll-up and uses the rope for leverage to get the win at 4:04.

Winner: Javier Bernal via pin at 4:04

-An okay 4 minute match as I continue to like what I am seeing from Borne. It’s super basic, but he has a solid foundation and I am interested to see how he develops. Decent story for a four minute match as well. *1/2

-Quincy Elliot gets promo time to hype his upcoming tag match with IKEMEN against Blade and Enofe.

-SummerSlam: Tomorrow Night! I’ll take SummerSlam next year at PNC Park or Accusure Stadium!

-Kurt Angle Bio on A&E Sunday night!

Fallon Henley (w/ Briggs and Jensen) vs. Sol Ruca

-Nigel is a little salty that Briggs and Jensen are still NXT UK Tag Champions. This is Ruca’s second match on this show. The crowd already like her, so that’s a plus. Actually, the crowd seems to love both women. Ruca gets a head scissors, but Henley escapes and gets a side headlock. Ruca escapes, but walks right back into the hold. Henley takes it to the mat as the crowd is way into this one. Escape by Ruca, but she gets mowed down with a shoulder. Henley tries to go back to the hold, but Ruca turns it into a wristlock. Reverse bearhug from Henley, but Ruca escapes and hits a cartwheel while holding the arm. Ruca floats over the top ropes on a whip and lands on the apron. She comes back in with a sunset flip for two. Ruca gets a few near falls and then hits a slam for another two count. She works the arm and shoulder and gets Henley to the mat. Right hand from Henley and then another. Henley uses the hair to hit a face plant. The Ho Down finishes at 5:14.

Winner: Fallon Henley via pin at 5:14

-Probably could have flipped the match times from this and the opener and would have made both matches better. Not much to this as it was mainly a side headlock with a few spots here and there. Some good flashes of athleticism from Ruca and Henley winning is the right call at this point. 1/2*

-WrestleMania priority packages on sale. Big news is that WM 40 will be in Philadelphia and as of now I plan on attending as it’s just a 5 hour drive from one side of PA to the other for me. If it happens it will be my 4th WrestleMania and first since WrestleMania XXVII.

IKEMEN JIRO and Quincy Elliot vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

-JIRO and Elliot seem to share a bond with bold fashion choices. The fans love Elliot because he does have a ton of charisma. Elliot and Enofe start is out and Enofe isn’t sure how to handle this. He tries to lift Elliot and can’t so does some pushups to pump himself up, but still not happening. Elliot squashes him and makes the tag to IKEMEN. He lands some shots and does some pushups to mock Enofe. Tag made to Blade and they hit some tandem offense that finishes with a clothesline for two. Back to Enofe who comes off the top with a shot to the arm. Blade again and he does the same. Jacket Punches from IKEMEN and I am not sure how Blade is standing. IKEMEN gets caught coming off the ropes with a beautiful dropkick for two. Double shoulder block gets two as Enofe gets the tag back in the ring. He hits a splash in the corner and Blade gets the tag. He comes in with a slingshot Senton for two. The crowd wants Quincy, but some fans respond with “no we don’t.” Funny! JIRO misses an enziguiri, but avoids a splash in the corner and hot tag made to Elliot. He runs wild and hits a splash on Blade for two as Enofe makes the save. Elliot runs through a double clothesline and hits a clothesline on both men. Slam attempt is escaped and Enofe hits a chop block. JIRO gets knocked off the apron. Blade lifts Elliot up on his shoulders in a great show of strength and Blade hits the neckbreaker from there to finish at 6:01.

Winners: Edris Enofe and Malik Blade via pin at 6:01

-This was fun as I continue to enjoy the growth of this Enofe/Blade team. Just use the tag match formula and you can’t go wrong. **3/4

