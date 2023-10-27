Leon Slater Names Will Ospreay & More Among His Biggest Influences

Leon Slater recently discussed the influences in his career including Will Ospreay and more. Slater discussed those who have influenced him on an interview with WrestlePurists, and a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On the biggest influences on him: “So, the person I have to share the most love to is my coach, Liam Slater, who coaches me down at Pursuit Pro Wrestling down in Sheffield. Since we came back from the pandemic, he’s changed my life. I wouldn’t be the person I am today, I wouldn’t be the wrestler I am today without Liam Slater, so big ups to him. Another person that I consider a mentor, although we had our problems recently, is Dan Maloney. He’s always been a big brother to me in wrestling, he’s always had great advice on not just as wrestling, but on life and again, I wouldn’t be the person I am today without him.”

On Will Ospreay being on that list: “I’m really fortunate to be around Will Ospreay a lot more frequently this year as he’s been in the UK a lot. Especially to work with him in July, it’s been great to kind of see how he operate and get the occasional message off him and little chips of knowledge, you know?”