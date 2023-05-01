Leva Bates Says Her AEW Contract Has Expired

Leva Bates’ time in AEW has come to an end, as she has announced on social media. Bates took to Twitter on Monday to announce that her AEW contract has expired and she is moving on.

Bates, who joined the company back in April of 2019, wrote:

“As of today, my contract with AEW has expired. The last four years have been quite a ride; I’ve learned so much and grown exponentially. I’ve seen wrestling history take place as someone who was on the team since before the first show. I appreciate & love all the crew, staff and talent; I will cherish all our memories together. I’ve given my time, my focus, and my effort to the company, but now I’ve got to focus on myself, my future and my career. I hope you all, my friends, fans and loved ones, stay with me through this next chapter of my journey. I hope to make you all proud no matter where I go.”

In addition to her work on screen, Bates worked in a backstage capacity including with the AEW Heels program.