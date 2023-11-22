– Squid Game: The Challenge is streaming now on Netflix. Former AEW talent Leva Bates and longtime wrestling veteran Allison Danger were contestants on the show this season, and they announced the news via social media. Bates was #60 and Danger was #263.

Leva Bates spoke on filming the show earlier this year, writing, “So I randomly disappeared in January/early February & traveled across the world, I was a part of the very first Squid Games: The Challenge on Netflix. I didn’t get slapped by Gong Yoo, I kinda feel cheated. 🤣#squidgamesthechallenge #squidgames #060”

Meanwhile, Allison Danger posted, “Me and @wrestlingleva Partners in life AND death (and possibly cutting room floors 😂😂) #263 #60 #SquidGameTheChallenge”

The new Squid Game competition series is inspired by the hit Korean sci-fi thriller and features 456 players competing for a prize $4.56 million. Also, the contestants do not die in this version. It’s available now exclusively on Netflix.

So I randomly disappeared in January/early February & traveled across the world, I was a part of the very first Squid Games: The Challenge on Netflix. I didn’t get slapped by Gong Yoo, I kinda feel cheated. 🤣#squidgamesthechallenge #squidgames #060 pic.twitter.com/KeYZ6NoB77 — Leva Bates (@wrestlingleva) November 22, 2023