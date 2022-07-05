Leva Bates Discusses Her Dual Contract With AEW

Leva Bates has opened about her many responsibilities behind the scenes for AEW during a recent discussion with Thunder Rosa on her Taco vlog. Bates discusses the nature of her contracts with All Elite Wrestling and backstage role. Check out what she had to say (per Fightful) below:

“So, I don’t know if a lot of people know this or not, I feel like I’ve been a little bit more open about it. I’m a double-contract, which means I’m talent but I’m also office. run the makeup department, the wardrobe department, I do P.R., I co-run Heels. I am the connector between a lot of different departments, especially if Speedy needs some help, ‘Hey, I need girls for a photoshoot, can you help me out?

“Basically, a lot of stuff that Brandi [Rhodes] and I did together, I’m still doing it so, I do a lot of things,” she added. “I think it’s been really cool. I have a lot of respect for a lot of people who work behind the scene now, because I’m doing it and I also see how hard they work.”