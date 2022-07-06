Leva Bates On Her Double Contract Status With AEW, Having Hearing Issues

Leva Bates recently shared some details on her AEW contract status and talked about having hearing issues when she suffers a concussion. Bates touched on the topics during a video on Thunder Rosa’s YouTube channel and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On having hearing issues during concussions: “I’ve had bad hearing for a long time, I’ve been suffering for a long time. I always had kind of bad hearing and I was doing stunt shows … We were shooting guns without ear protection and one time I shot a wasp’s nest in a covered wagon … It ringed so bad that I am pretty sure that was the beginning of my ears being messed up and then I found out that I have a condition.

“When I get a concussion, the area around my ear canals swell and I lose hearing like, usually about 24 hours, completely. That’s terrifying, the first time it ever happened, but it comes back. But now I have tinnitus … It was during Impact, I got punched real hard [in the face] on accident … It hit me so hard that I’m pretty sure that like, it popped something, and ever since then I’ve had constant ringing in my ears all the time. So what the hearing aids do, they made the outside world louder than the ringing in my ears.”

On her contract details with AEW: “So, I don’t know if a lot of people know this or not, I feel like I’ve been a little bit more open about it. I’m a double contract, which means I’m talent, but I’m also office. I run the makeup department, the wardrobe department, I do P.R., I co-run ‘Heels’. I am like the connector between a lot of different departments, like especially if [photographer] Speedy needs some help with like, ‘Hey, I need the girls for a photoshoot’ or, ‘Can you help me out?’ So I guess help — basically, I do a lot of stuff that Brandi [Rhodes] and I did together. I’m still doing it so, I do a lot of things. I’m also the ‘mood maker’, I like to call myself. I do birthday cakes.”