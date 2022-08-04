Lex Luger On His Current Health Status, Possible WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Lex Luger is set to be the focus of Biography: WWE Legends this weekend and gave an update on his health and more in a new interview. Luger spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and you can check out the highlights below:

On Sting’s renaissance in AEW: “I love it. I can’t believe he’s doing what he’s doing, but I love watching. We just saw each other. I always want the best for him.”

On his current health: “It’s mind-boggling. I’m in phenomenal health. Other than my mobility issues from my spinal cord issue, I’m very healthy, and that’s a miracle of God after what I put my body through. I usually use a wheelchair or a walker, but I can walk some. I have great mobility; I drive. But you know how your power will go out for a moment during a storm? That can happen to me, and I’m on the floor before I know it. So I take a lot of precautions. I live totally independently, which wasn’t supposed to happen. I don’t look the same because I don’t hit the weights like I used to, but I’m healthy.”

On a potential WWE Hall of Fame induction: “I might pop out of the chair for that. I would take that chance, if that moment comes. That honor would be the cherry on top of my career.”